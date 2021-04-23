Akuapem Poloo has been released from the Nsawam Female prison three days after she was granted bail by the High Court in Accra.

The socialite has temporarily regained her freedom after she fully met the bail conditions as set out by the criminal division of the Accra High court.

Watch the video;

The court granted her bail in the sum of GHc80, 000 with two sureties. In addition to the bail, she is to report to the case investigator every two weeks and is to deposit her passport with the registrar of the court.

Poloo was sentenced to serve a 90-day jail term by the Circuit Court in Accra after pleading guilty to three charges including publication of obscene materials involving her 7-year-old son.

According to her counsel Andrew Vortia, the actress is on her way back to her residence from prison to return to her handsome 7-year-old boy.

Andrew Vortia said his client has grown slim and pale and has been in very low spirit having spent at least days in jail after she was convicted by the Accra Circuit Court.

He, however, added that the actress is happy and thankful for all the support she has received during the back and forth following her arrest.