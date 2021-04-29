Akuapem Poloo’s team member exposes Bright Appiah of Child Rights International

- Advertisement -

Akuapem Poloo’s management team member has exposed the CEO of Child Rights International, Mr. Bright Appiah in his latest interview following her (Poloo) release from Nsawam Female Prison.

The socialite’s team member, Major Vines revealed that Mr Bright Appiah wanted to be a signatory to the account Child Right’s International instructed Poloo to open for her son.

Akuapem Poloo, born Rosemond Alade Brown ignored to grant the CEO’s wish to be a signatory to her son’s account hence her refusal to open the account for her son.

Major Vines, who reportedly spoke in an interview with YFM, according to a report on Ghanacelebrites.com made these statements.

Mr Bright some time ago amid the arrest/ jalil of Poloo indicated that he requested Akuapem Poloo to dish out GHC200,000 to his outfit to be used to start an investment account for her son.

According to Bright Appiah, Akuapem Poloo’s lawyers asked to discuss the matter with his client but upon return, said the actress could not even raise GHC10,000.

Major, speaking on YFm, said there was no way they would agree for Mr Appiah who they regard a stranger, to have control in how the money is dispensed in caring for the child.

“They asked her to open an account of 200,000gh for her son and wanted to have Bright Appiah as the signatory to the account which was impossible”

You don’t tell me to open an account for my child and tell me that you want to have your signatory on it. No, you don’t have that right.

The courts will even have to decide if someone else must have his or her signature on it and even with that, the court will think critically about it”. Vines said on YFM.?