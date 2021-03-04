type here...
Akuffo Addo directs Auditor-General to proceed on retirement

By Qwame Benedict
Information reaching Ghpage.com has it that the President of the country Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has directed the Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo to retire.

The embattled auditor-general last year was last year directed by the President to go on an accumulated 167 days leave.

The leave ended yesterday but before he could resume work he was hit with another allegation which stated that he has reached his retirement age and moreover he is not a Ghanaian.

In a letter dated 3rd March, 2021, the President thanked him for his service to the country.

A portion of the letter reads; “The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960 and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020.”

“Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office.”

