Akufo-Addo announces plans for reopening of cinemas

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has disclosed that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), will in the coming weeks announce the modalities for the re-opening of cinemas.

He said this when he addressed the nation on Sunday, May 16, 2021, on the management of the outbreak in the country.

President Akufo-Addo said the protocols are critical to ensuring the safety of patrons and all involved in the industry.

He stated that the operators of cinemas would have to comply fully with the agreed modalities and protocols before the industry will be reopened.

“In a move towards the reopening of cinemas and theatres, the government has engaged cinema owners and operators on a set of protocols and guidelines that need to be put in place and implemented by all operators before the eventual re-opening.

“In the coming weeks, the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority will be announcing these protocols and mandatory modalities, and work with the operators on a set of directives that will ensure the health and safety of all patrons and staff in all the facilities involved.”

President Akufo-Addo said he remains hopeful that everything will return to normal if the safety protocols rolled out by the GHS and GTA are respected.