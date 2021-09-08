type here...
GhPageNewsAkufo-Addo appoints Paul Adom-Otchere as Board Chair of Ghana Airports company
News

Akufo-Addo appoints Paul Adom-Otchere as Board Chair of Ghana Airports company

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Broadcast journalist Paul Adom Otchere has been nominated by President Akufo-Addo as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

The current embattled managing director for the company Mr Yaw Kwakwa has also been retained by President.

The appointment letter, sent to the Transport Minister and signed by Chief of Staff Frema Opare, was dated August 30, 2021.

Other members of the board include Mr Teye Adjrackor, Mr Kwabena Mantey Nyarko, Mad Philomena Sam, Mr Francis Kofi Nunoo, and Grp Cpt Gervase Wienad.

The appointment comes barely a month after the staff of the company agitated over alleged mismanagement, internal procurement breaches and welfare management issues demanding the removal of the Managing Director.

The workers demanded the immediate release of their locked-up deductions for Staff Welfare, Insurance, Credit union, and SSNIT benefits.

The demand followed a physical assault of a worker by the Managing Director for the company Yaw Kwakwa during a staff meeting over their 13-month arrears.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News