Former president John Dramani Mahama has stated with emphasis that Akufo Addo comes nowhere near him in terms of infrastructure development.

As argued by the three times presidential aspirant, Nana Addo has done almost nothing in terms of infrastructure development.

John Dramani Mahama’s “attack” on Nana Addo is a response to claims by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that he lacks credibility.

As we all know, Nana Addo on a number of occasions has claimed that Mr Mahama has no credibility in delivering on his promises.

Speaking in an interview on Woezor TV, John Mahama said;

“Ghanaians know what my track record is and I am talking about economic infrastructure and if it comes to social infrastructure, my opponent comes nowhere near me in terms of my track record.”

“I built schools, I built hospitals, I repaired the roads, electricity, water, and we expanded the Tema Port investment by over one billion dollars. We built the new Terminal three, University of Ghana Medical Centre, water supply to many communities, and extended electricity to so many communities across the country.”

On the authority of John Mahama, he’s more credible than Akufo-Addo and if he doubts him, he should challenge him by also showing his infrastructural projects since assuming office.