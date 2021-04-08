- Advertisement -

The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo yesterday April 7 cut sod for the construction of a National Award House.

This was shared on the offical handle of the President as he shared photos with the caption; “On Wednesday, 7th April 2021, I cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the “Ghana Award House” – a new administrative building for the Head of State Award Scheme.”

See screenshot below:

After his post a section of Ghanaians wondered why the president would just be wasting money on irreleveant things when the country has more pressing needs that have been neglected by his government.

Read some of the comments below:

@fiifiadinkra: “Very unnecessary. We don’t need Ghana Award House.”

@Opresii: “What is this Ghana Award House I’m seeing? Lol”

@jagyenim: “Last year you promised to build 88 hospitals and it still remains a promise; you’ve started none. Yet you’ve ‘cut the sod for the commencement of the “Ghana Award House”’? This is a misplaced priority.”

@benbenaqua: “The Ghana Award House dier Ibi there we go win the Grammys”

@OdoomYEbenezer: “How many sods has been cut for the 88 New hospitals Your Excellency promised.???? And now, GHANA AWARD HOUSE,.. for real??? Oops Nana Addo this one de3333”

@YayraKoku: “5m CEDIS to build a Ghana Award House when you have no major hospital to your credit.

THERE IS A WISDOM PROBLEM IN THIS GOVERNMENT”

@papakwesi_jr: “You’ve abandoned a project of John Mahama that is 80% complete and help solve the challenge facing our education system yet cut a sod of Ghs5 million to build Ghana Award House. Shame”

@SandisterTei: “Ghana Award House? You see, Mahama we know. But for H.E. Nana Addo, please sir, who are you? What do you stand for? What do you value?”

@Mr__Woode: “As I tin up this morning sef my light no dey but ebi Ghana Award House we dey come build. Ayeekooo”