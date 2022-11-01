- Advertisement -

Famous broadcaster and master of ceremonies Kwesi Kyei Darkwa didn’t hold back when he called Nana Akufo Addo and his cronies out for the mess they made while in office.

In a scathing response to the President’s Sunday economic address to the country, KKD claimed that Nana Akufo Addo’s supporters lack common sense since they have refused to acknowledge his extreme incompetence.

President Akufo-Addo, he argued, is a complete failure who failed to unify the country during trying times.

“Yesterday I listened to our President for about half an hour and I realised he is in office but not in power,” he said.

“If you give a 30 minutes speech and instead of telling us how ashamed you are that you left some of the people you put around you, who had no common sense, to tell you that emperor you had no clothes…

“You, knowing that we don’t have the forces if we create the generals, have made 16 regions when we need only six, based on the ethnic groups we have in Ghana, cannot even think of having hospitals so people do not die needlessly, but are thinking of a cathedral without knowing that the church is in your heart, not in buildings.

And that buildings maybe built with monies from corruption, but hearts that are selfless and full of kindness will not be corrupted, how are you in power?” he queried.