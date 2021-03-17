Akufo Addo has made us look mindless- Prince David Osei on introduction of new taxes

- Advertisement -

Prince David Osei has reacted to government’s introduction of new taxes in his recent post on social media.

In the recent budget reading by Hon Kyei Mensah who is the acting finance minister, he announced that government had introduced new taxes to help cover for the cost of utilities absorbed during the pandemic.

The member of parliament announced a 1% COVID-19 health levy which got people asking why a COVID levy while others are receiving reliefs.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explained that the COVID levy is to pay for the free electricity and water Ghanaians enjoyed in 2020 prior to the elections.

The NDC’s John Dumelo in a post on social media bashed the government for deceiving Ghanaians with freebies when indeed they were going to pay for it later.

His colleague actor from the opposite camp, Prince David Osei has also added his two cents to the conversation.

In his opinion, the government by introducing the COVID-19 levy has made folks like himself who campaigned for it to win the 2020 elections look senseless.

In a post on his official Instagram page, the actor expressed that he and some of his colleagues who campaigned for the NPP because of how well it handled the COVID-19 situation have been let down by the new development.

SEE POST BELOW: