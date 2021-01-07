Alban Bagbin and I will work together in Ghana’s interest- Akufo Addo

- Advertisement -

President Akufo Addo, at his inauguration ceremony held on Thursday, January 7, 2021, disclosed his willingness to work hand in hand with Alban Bagbin in the interest of the country.

In a contentious election, the NDC’s Alban Bagbin was chosen as the new speaker of Parliament for the 8th Parliament replacing Mike Oquaye of the NPP.

The President, after being sworn in with various African leaders in attendance, stated that he gladly welcomes the opportunity to work with Bagbin and promised to keep Ghana’s interest first in all their dealings.

The former Nadowli-Kaleo MP was elected as the new Speaker in a chaotic election, polling 138 votes as against Mike Oquaye’s 136.

Akufo Addo in his speech said, “Together, you and I will be chartering new territory in the governance and politics of the fourth republic.”

He reckoned that this is the very first time that the President from one party per the will of the people will have to work in all sincerity and cooperation with a Speaker from an opposition party.

“I am confident both of us will be guided in our relationship by the supreme interest of our people in ensuring good governance in ordering the affairs of the state,” he added.

Nonetheless, MP for Akim Abuakwa South constituency and former minister for Work and Housing, Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea has revealed that the leadership of the NPP have started looking for the mole who voted against their choice for the Speaker of Parliament.

He made this statement while addressing the press after the inauguration of the 8th parliament which saw Alban Bagbin become the new Speaker of Parliament.