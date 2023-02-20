It’s only in Africa that speaking one’s own local language makes him or her an uncivilized person

A young Nigerian lady who’s a student a Wisconsin University has illicited a hot conversation pice on the inter net following her controversial comments about Ghanaian guys.

Speaking in a street interview with Campus With Sharkboy, the female university student slammed Ghanaian guys who approach ladies for the first time in their local languages most especially Twi.

As submitted by the lady, it’s absurd for these guys to assume anyone they meet speaks and understands Twi.

According to her, instead of speaking a local language like Twi, guys should be more civilised and open up conversations in English.

She expressed her total disgust for guys who apparich her for the first time and speak Twi.

During the conversation, she described all such guys as ‘bush’ biys with no manners.

Ghanaians who have come across the video have taken to the comments section of the short clip to fire and attack her.

“All Ghanaian guys who approach ladies with twi are bush boys” according to this lady. Asem oo pic.twitter.com/AL5p9vuxuI — Efe Diamond? (@EfeDiamond3) February 17, 2023

The video has been circulated extensively and has elicited mixed feelings among social media users.

While some tend to agree with her loathe, many hold divergent views to share.

?? This annoying Zaccheus,

the irony be say rn she dey speak, dey diss in twi.@yayra____ @Crentsil__ @Emman_Kwanz dem dey cook wona babe ?. https://t.co/90BaiZx9SE — Kojo (@Kojeaux) February 19, 2023

Is she a Nigerian taking about bad diction????? https://t.co/Hq6KGuYC7a — G. O. M. D (@thimsliq) February 19, 2023

I don’t care … You’re just a clown ? https://t.co/Z3KMHvSV8b — OBENGGGZ (@Obeng_7n) February 19, 2023

