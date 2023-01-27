Girls based abroad have stated why they do not find Ghanaian guys attractive.

According to them, most local guys do not know how to dress properly and stand out.

Speaking in a video, these girls took turns stating what irks them about most guys and what probably turned them off.

One of the girls categorically stated that she does not find Ghanaian men attractive because they do not know how to dress to bang.

Other diaspora girls in the video mentioned that guys who do not brush their teeth, guys who lie, guys who are broke, and guys who have an odor are red flags.

One of the strangest things one of the girls said was that she finds guys without nice toes to be a complete turn off.

"GH guys do not know how to dress" – Diaspora girls state their dislike pic.twitter.com/wJk8cCJ425 — GHPage (@ghpage_com) January 27, 2023

Their views have rubbed many the wrong way. Below were some of the reactions:

@Stickz wrote: The girl at the back that mentioned lies, is well trained wondering what she is doing around the other wolves.

@joey wrote: I don’t blame them, they’re right, as a man you’ve got to date the woman will understand your pocket and what you can offer. I don’t go for what she wears, makeups, nails, I don’t like any of em, just get yourself a kindwoman who will stay down till y’all come up

@rapathologist wrote: Stuff like this has to becoming from beautiful, ladylike girls and not some kaa kaa motobi with abochi slippers.

@dallas wrote: This escalated very quickly. The question wasn’t even that deep. So how did Ghana end up in the conversation