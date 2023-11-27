All I want from a man is love and care – Nana Agradaa speaks for the first time after wedding (Video)

- Advertisement -

In a surprising turn of events, the controversial woman of God Nana Agradaa and her junior pastor-lover, Angel Asiamah, officially took the plunge into marital bliss last Saturday.



The duo, who had been teasing their intentions for the past few weeks, solidified their commitment in a simple traditional marriage ceremony held on Saturday, November 25th, 2023.

Videos that were captured during joyous occasion have surfaced on social media – The clips shows the newlyweds in an ecstatic mood as they celebrate their union.

The ceremony marks a significant chapter in the lives of Agradaa and Asiamah, who have been at the centre of media attention due to the unconventional nature of their relationship.



Nana Agradaa, who recently walked out from a long-term marriage, wasted no time in turning her attention to Angel Asiamah, a junior pastor closely associated with her spiritual endeavours.

The pair reportedly began dating about three months ago, and Agradaa candidly revealed their intentions to take their relationship to the next level just a few weeks ago.

The traditional marriage ceremony, held last Saturday, showcased a blend of tradition and celebration as the couple exchanged vows in the presence of family and close associates.

The event has sparked curiosity and conversation across social media platforms, with followers expressing both excitement and scepticism about the union.

Nana Agradaa has spoken for the first time after her wedding and according to her, the only thing she needs from a man is love and care.

According to her, it’s useless to be in a marriage with no love and care.

Unlike other women who purposely marry for money, Agradaa claims she married Asimah for love and care.

