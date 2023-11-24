Man nabbed and lashed for stealing a goat – Photos

type here...
News

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
In an unexpected turn of events, a notorious theif found himself in hot water after he was caught stealing a goat.


The bizarre incident has sparked conversation and raised eyebrows as the suspect’s unconventional choice of thievery has landed him in trouble with the law.

The story was first shared by Orturan Zaki-Felix on Facebook on Thursday, November 23, 2023.


Zaki-Felix first shared photos of the alleged goat thief.

The post did not only highlight the unusual nature of the crime but also added a touch of humour to the situation.

“Things dey happen! Na person boyfriend be dis. Anyhow e red, no go steal goat to impress ur babe. Abeg. Dey don catch dis one in place. Shame catch me,” Zaki-Felix wrote, drawing attention to the folly of stealing a goat to impress a romantic partner.

