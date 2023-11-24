Man nabbed and lashed for stealing a goat – Photos

In an unexpected turn of events, a notorious theif found himself in hot water after he was caught stealing a goat.
The bizarre incident has sparked conversation and raised eyebrows as the suspect’s unconventional choice of thievery has landed him in trouble with the law.
READ ALSO: Lady exposes rich married woman who asked her to be her girlfriend
The story was first shared by Orturan Zaki-Felix on Facebook on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Zaki-Felix first shared photos of the alleged goat thief.
The post did not only highlight the unusual nature of the crime but also added a touch of humour to the situation.
“Things dey happen! Na person boyfriend be dis. Anyhow e red, no go steal goat to impress ur babe. Abeg. Dey don catch dis one in place. Shame catch me,” Zaki-Felix wrote, drawing attention to the folly of stealing a goat to impress a romantic partner.
READ ALSO: Father drags his son to court for stealing and selling his properties while he was still abroad
READ ALSO: Lady celebrates big time as she becomes the first person in her family to travel abroad – Video