News

“Asiamah impregnated Nana Agradaa reason she forced him to marry her” – Insider alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Nana Agradaa and Pastor Asiamah
Ghanaian preacher Evangelist Mama Pat, widely known as Nana Agradaa, tied the knot with one of her junior preachers, Pastor Asiamah, in a beautiful ceremony last Saturday.


The Heaven Way Church founder and her new significant other have garnered attention after visuals from their marriage made the rounds on social media.


Agradaa, a former fetish priestess born Patricia Asiedu, exchanged marital vows with Asiamah on Saturday, November 25 2023.

The preacher and her husband looked glorious in their ensembles with matching colours.


The couple’s nuptial comes not long after Agradaa announced her marriage with Eric Oduro Koranteng had collapsed on September 17, 2023.

Notwithstanding the good news that has been trending on the internet for the past 72 hours, a new gossip that has taken over social media trends alleges that Nana Agradaa forced Asiamha to marry her.

As alleged by a set of gossip mongers on social media, Asiamah was forced to marry Agradaa after sleeping with her multiple times and impregnating her in the process.

Meanwhile, both Nana Agradaa and Asiamah are yet to react to the allegations.

Hopefully, they will address the rumours very soon.

Source:GHpage

