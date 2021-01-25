All you know is sleeping with younger girls- Afia Schwar slams rich men at Trasacco for untarred road

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger in a video has lit into the opulent sugar daddies at Trasacco Valley for leaving their road untarred.

In a hilarious yet interesting video, the comedienne who apparently travelled on an untarred road at the Trasacco Valley stopped to throw some shade at the ”so-called” rich men who live in the area.

In Afia’s words, an upper-class neighbourhood like that should not have dusty roads, and she slammed the wealthy men in the area for not taking it upon themselves to fix the road.

”All you know is to sleep with younger girls. You drive on a dusty road to go on your sexual escapades. Aren’t you ashamed”, she quizzed.

The controversial actress added that unlike in Ghana, a rich neighbourhood in Nigerian would not have an untarred road because one millionaire could provide the funding for it.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Afia Schwarzenegger lits into sugar daddies at Trasacco for untarred road pic.twitter.com/ARVFeIM09p — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 25, 2021

She teased that even she has an asphalted road in front of her house, so how could people who drive luxury cars and live in high ceiling houses not fix their road.