Kumawood’s Joyce Boakye, in the past few days, has been making headlines for the wrong reason. She recently had an encounter with Mona Gucci.

Again she also claimed that everything is not well in the marriage of the celebrated and award-winning actress Nana Ama Mcbrown as she always makes it look.

According to Joyce, as stated by Mona Gucci in a live video on social media, Nana Ama is not happy as she is always being abused by her husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah before she comes to sit on TV to host her ‘United Showbiz’ show.

Amid Joyce Boakye and Mona Gucci’s social media banter, the latter revealed that a certain footballer was allegedly chopping the actress and threatened to expose her if she makes a mistake to drag the fight.

Remember some time ago, there were widespread rumours on social media of Joyce Boakye having an affair with a Ghanaian football star.

Social media gossips pointed fingers at Asamoah Gyan (Baby Jet) as one who was secretly chopping the actress.

Just when Mona threatened to expose the alleged footballer boyfriend of the Kumawood actress Joyce comes an alleged chat between Joyce Boakye and Asamoah Gyan.

The chat is fast circulating on social media. In the viral chat, Baby Jet allegedly begged to chop Joyce Boakye thus, allow him to handle her without anybody knowing.

Joyce seemingly was scared. According to her in the chat said she is not ready to suffer another broken heart. Eventually, she bounced Asamoah Gyan upon all advances made at her.

Below is the alleged chat between Asamoah Gyan and Joyce Boakye; Read.