type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAlleged leaked tape of Ayisha Modi hits social media
Entertainment

Alleged leaked tape of Ayisha Modi hits social media

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Ayisha-Modi and fmr french ambassador Sophie Anne Ave
Ayisha-Modi and Sophie Anne Ave
- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi aka She loves Stonebwoy has been hit with ‘atopa’ leak on social media making her fans ask questions.

Some nak3d photos have been shared on her Instagram page with the caption suggesting that she is involved in lesbobo with former French Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie AVE.

In one of the photos, the caption called on the government to jail the former French ambassador and Ayisha Modi since they are engaged in an act that is considered illegal in the country.

Also Read: Stop sleeping with men anyhow for money – Ayisha Modi

Though the pictures and wild allegations were posted on the official handle of Ayisha Modi, the information we are picking up has it that her account has been hacked.

According to a source, the said leaked photos were shared by the hacker in a bid to destroy the hard-earned reputation of Ayisha Modi and Anne Sophie AVE.

Some netizens believe this was orchestrated by some people seeking her downfall and a bent on doing everything within their power to see her go down.

Due to the nature of the photos and the site policy, we can’t share them on the site.

You can join our Telegram Page by clicking on this link to see the photos.

Read More: I spent over 4 billion on my body enhancement surgery – Ayisha Modi

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 5, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    80 ° F
    80 °
    80 °
    83 %
    1.5mph
    98 %
    Wed
    95 °
    Thu
    96 °
    Fri
    96 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    94 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News