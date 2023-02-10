type here...
I spent over 4 billion on my body enhancement surgery – Ayisha Modi

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian socialite, social media commentator and the recently installed development queen mother of Sowutwuom, Ayisha Modi has claimed that her body enhancement surgery cost her 37,000 dollars.

Ayisha Modi who is known for boasting about her wealth and properties made this disclosure during an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.

As explained by Ayisha Modi, the costs covered not just the surgery but post-op costs including her medication and even massages.

To make her point more understandable, she made a breakdown of the costs and as stated by her, she paid 19,000 USD for her first surgery.

She also paid 3,000 USD for the hotel she lodged in while she was receiving treatment.

She also paid an additional 3,000 USD for the flight she took to the USA for the surgery to be done.

Aside from all these, she also spent 100 dollars on 15 sessions for her massage after the surgery.

Adding more details, she has also been put on a drug which she’s supposed to take until she departs from earth.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

