Ayisha Modi has been making waves these past few days granting interviews and making some revelations.

In her new advice for ladies, the popular socialite has cautioned young ladies against sleeping with multiple men all in the name of money.

According to the self-acclaimed biggest fan of Stonebwoy, sex is spiritual and ladies should be careful who they decide to sleep with all in the name of making money.

She is heard saying: “Don’t let any young girl think she must sleep with a man. Some of the big men who sleep with you use your luck for rituals. Sex is a spiritual thing. Don’t take sex for granted.

“Don’t think you don’t like a man, but you need him for his money, and before you realize it, a man will have taken your spiritual gifts away from you. Before you know it, a young man has taken your spirit somewhere. There is more in the world than meets the eye,” she stated in a viral video.

She further stated that her doors are always open for anyone willing to get in contact with her or in need of professional advice.

“The young girls who have come to you should have this at the back of their minds. You can use 1000 cedis. I can use my page to promote it for you. I am a brand influencer, and my page has been verified.”

Watch the video below:

