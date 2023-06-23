Alpha Hour pastor speaks as his members threaten to stop giving offertory because he has gained weight

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Pastor Elvis Agyeman who is the brain behind Alpha Hour has spoken for the first time over the trending issue on social media that he’s growing fat on the offertory he receives from his congregation.



In a video, Pastor Elvis Agyemang expressed surprise that there were some people spreading lies about why he has recently gained weight.



The leader of Alpha Hour disclosed that his attention was drawn to the situation about a week ago.

Pastor Agyemang said he was informed about a group of African-American soldiers who had stopped praying with Alpha Hour.



The US-based soldiers said another pastor told them Pastor Agyemang was getting fatter on their offerings and donations.



According to Pastor Agyemang, he was advised to slow down on his prolonged fasts because it was weakening his body. He disclosed that he used to fast for almost 24 hours daily.

The one who met them said they stopped praying because a pastor convinced them. They said the pastor asked;



“Do you see that Pastor Elvis has become big now?” Can you imagine a human being fasting every day, breaking at 11 pm and preaching everywhere? A medical doctor met me and said we can see from your body that you are misusing your body. He said, ‘Cut your schedule and relax a bit’. So, if I’m looking bigger it’s because I’m relaxed now. Someone is asking people to stop praying because I’ve grown fat”

