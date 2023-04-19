Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has finally shared details of how he met his darling wife Irene Owusu Amenyah.

The actor and his wife had been on major news portals after their marriage with some netizens trolling them, especially his wife claiming she is not beautiful due to one picture that surfaced on social media.

The couple decided to use the opportunity to start a youtube channel and talk about their relationship leading to their marriage.

Harold Amenyah in their first video revealed that Alpha Hour played a very big role in their relationship because that was what brought them together.

Speaking about how they met, he disclosed that they first at an event when he requested her number but she failed to give it to him but he didn’t give up and got the number from a mutual friend.

He later texted her and introduced him to her once again but he never got a response from her.

Harold mentioned that the first message he got from her was a link to join Alpha Hour the popular midnight prayer session.

He continued that despite sending him Alpha Hour links, she never responded to his personal messages.

The actor said it was when he joined the prayer session and started discussing some of the topics they prayed about that finally got them together and one thing led to another and finally to marriage.

