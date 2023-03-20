- Advertisement -

Actor and politician Fred Nuamah said he has already been elected to represent the National Democratic Congress, at Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary seat even though primaries haven’t been held.

Two best friends Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo are on the neck each other on who to lead the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as the Parliamentary candidate for the biggest opposition the NDC.

It would be remembered that John Dumelo emerged as the NDC candidate for the Seat in 2020. Regrettably, he was unable to win the election.

When Fred Nuamah made his intention to contest for the position a few weeks ago, questions were asked if his friend John Dumelo wasn’t going to contest in their constituency.

Fred responded that John Dumelo had told him in one of their conversations that he wasn’t going to contest in that constituency again but rather eyeing a sear in the Oti Region where he hails from.

But John Dumelo announced his bid to contest for the same constituency and denied ever telling Fred Nuamah that he wasn’t going to represent the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

In a recent interview, Fred Nuamah revealed that he has already picked up the forms to contest for Ayawaso West Wuogon and nothing is going to make him back down now.

He went ahead to state that polls conducted by his team indicate that he is in a comfortable lead and this means he has won the seat.

On issues with John Dumelo, he revealed that they are going to solve the issue amicably since they are brothers and know how to solve their differences.

