Fred Nuamah has called out actor John Dumelo for allegedly disappointing him as far as the contesting of the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat is concerned.

According to Fred, John had given him the go-ahead and the blessing to contest the constituency on the ticket of the NDC.

He added that John Dumelo had explained to him his desire to contest the empty SALL seat in the Oti Region.

However, he was surprised when, all of a sudden, John Dumelo made a U-turn to announce that he would be vying for the Ayawaso West seat once again.

Fred Numah believes John Dumelo has not been fair to him, considering that he accepted wholeheartedly for him to contest the seat for the NDC.

“Truthfully, I am surprised about his U-turn because it was evident and crystal clear that he was not going for the Ayawaso seat anymore and rather invested in Guan/SALL. Frankly, it’s late to step down…He gave me his blessings when I made up my mind to contest,”

“I would have rather expected him to honour his word when he said he won’t contest the seat and, therefore, throw his support behind me.”