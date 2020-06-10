- Advertisement -

A mysterious lady by name Ama Born Again has come out with some alarming allegations against Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

READ ALSO: Top 7 Kennedy Agyapong beefs that took the nation by storm

Prophet Nigel, famous for his prophecy about the late Ebony prior to the bubbly songstress’ demise is recognised by many as a true man of God.

Some celebrities notably actor and comedian Lil Win have witnessed firsthand the prophetic prowess of Prophet Nigel.

In one of his services, he revealed that the actor’s former manager Zack had locked Lil Win’s voice spiritually- a prophecy that would culminate into even further controversy between the parties concerned after their separation.

Meanwhile, a lady named Ama Born Again, who claims to have met the man of God in the Gambia has revealed that he is a con man whose power comes from marine spirits and not from God.

Ama mentioned that she met Nigel when he was starting out on his first trip to the Gambia for a program. According to her, Nigel got interested after she unveiled the secret behind her success in business.

Ama claimed that she was successful in her business because of the powers a spiritualist that Gambians refer to as marabou had bestowed upon her. The alleged fake man of God, she claimed, asked her to take him to the juju man because he needed the power to perform fake miracles and prophecies which would help boost his ministry.

Furthermore, she stated that Nigel Gaise was involved with her sexually after she had gone to reclaim the 500 dollars she had spent in cooking for him during his stay there.

READ ALSO: My father can take me off his will, I don’t need Action Chapel money -Duncan Williams’ son

Nigel who eloped to Sierra Leone for a church program without settling his debt with her later paid her with an equivalent cheque of 2000 Ghana cedis which she displayed in a video.

According to Ama, she had the shock of her life when she realised Nigel was a revered Prophet after she made her return to Ghana.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

She entreated Ghanaians to awaken from the indoctrination and spells these fake pastors placed on their victims.