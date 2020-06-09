Top 7 Kennedy Agyapong beefs that took the nation by storm

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is undisputedly the most controversial personality in Ghana today. The plain-spoken and vociferous lawmaker has stepped on a lot of toes and has created bad blood between himself and anyone he finds standing in the way of what he perceives as just.

Kennedy, one of the most influential people in Ghana has been involved in a lot of ‘beefs’ and some of the most intense ones that took the nation by storm and got everyone paying attention will be discussed in this article.

Afia Schwarznegger

Comparably the grimiest of all Kennedy’s beefs was his feud with Afia Schwarzenegger in 2016. The comedienne then the host of Okay Fm’s morning show Yewo krom, in one of those sessions hit first as she took a swipe at Kennedy for calling then-President John Dramani Mahama and Brother Ibrahim Mahama drug dealers.

The media personality in her address had some strong words for Kennedy and alluded to the assumption that Kennedy himself was a drug dealer considering how much wealth the politician had amassed over the years with little ascribable investment.

The Member of Parliament known for his combative nature shot back with a series of unending revelations about Afia. He went on Oman Fm and rained all manner of insults on the presenter calling her a low life and an ugly bitch who only craved attention.

Their feud lasted weeks with both parties trying to dig out as much dirt as possible from the past to soil the reputation of each other. Kennedy went as far as showing naked pictures of Afia on social media which many people thought was too extreme.

Kennedy without a doubt triumphed in this beef after he overwhelmed Afia with expose after expose about the comedienne.

Kofi Adams

Kennedy Agyapong and colleague politician Kofi Adams also clashed on Adom Tv’s Badwam morning show on November 17, 2015.

Kennedy affirmed that the NDC government was incompetent and attributed the poor state of the economy evident in the lapses in the health insurance system, youth unemployment, and dumsor to corruption in their governance.

He stated that as alleged, the NDC and a host of functionaries benefited from Woyome’s dubious 1.2 million judgment debt payment.

He blamed the hardship citizens were facing on the fact that the Mahama government put square pegs in round holes.

Kofi Adams former National Organiser for the National Democratic Congress, who is now in the running for Member of Parliament for Buem in the Oti Region in response said that Kennedy obviously did not fully understand what he was blabbing about.

Kennedy who got infuriated by Adams insinuating he was ignorant, hit right back at him calling him a cheap man involved in cheap politics. He ended up saying that Adams was a mere teacher who had gotten the opportunity to display his incompetence on live television.

Adams also called Kennedy a drug dealer and a bully. In a heated argument full of name-calling and insults, even the host could not tame these two gentlemen.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The two seem to have settled their differences now with Kofi Adams in the news recently for supporting Kennedy’s campaign against fake pastors.

Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka

In another verbal fight this time at the Ghana parliament house, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and Hon. Mubarak Muntaka left colleague parliamentarians and Ghanaians who watched on social media open-mouthed.

The two parliamentarians met just before parliamentary proceedings on Wednesday 30 January 2019 and were close to engaging in a fisticuff but for their colleagues who were around to restrain them.

The brawl between the two opposition lawmakers came a day after Kennedy was dragged to the Privileges Committee of parliament by Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Muntaka, for allegedly inciting the public against investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale which Muntaka deemed a contempt of parliament.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Hon. Muntaka alleged that Kennedy by revealing the identity of Ahmed on NET 2 TV and on social media as well as some comments passed by Kennedy incited public violence against the investigative journalist leading to his demise.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong in an attempt to prove his innocence said he would gift anyone who could provide relevant information on the wherabouts of Ahmed’s assailants 100,000 cedis.

Speaking on NET 2 TV on Monday, 28 January 2019, Kennedy was quoted as saying that ”Because this is my reputation, I have been accused by Anas of being behind the assassination. This is a human being who has lost his life. No matter his errors, he had the right to life.”

In an interview with Ernest Frimpong Manso aka Adakabre, host of Neat FM’s “Me Man Nti” show Kennedy asked why he and Hon. Mubarak Muntaka are always at each other’s throats said “I don’t know if I have coveted his wife, he should tell me”.

The late Alhaji Bature

The late Alhaji Bature like Kofi Adams was also involved in several heated exchanges with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong on the Badwam morning show live on Adom Tv, with the name Ibrahim Mahama somehow caught up in the mix.

The genesis of this brawl could be traced back to when the Al-Hajj newspaper founded by Alhaji Bature, in a publication as far back as 2014, wrote about the cocaine scandal of a young lady by name Nayele Ametefeh aka Ruby Adu Gyamfi aka Angel.

Nayele was arrested with 12.5 kilos of cocaine at Heathrow Airport in Lon­don with both the NDC and NPP trying to link each other to the scandal.

However, the Al-Hajj tabloid run by NDC activist the late Alhaji Bature, mentioned that Kennedy Agyapong’s name had come up in the controversy as the British Intelligence Service aided by MI5, and MI6 had allegedly directed their investigation at Kennedy Agyapong as an accomplice in the narcotics trade.

Kennedy who did not take these allegations lightly went in hard on Alhaji Bature for slandering him without any verifiable evidence.

In the words of Kennedy, he claimed that the allegations were baseless and was quoted saying ”His publication is total­ly false. How can such an old foolish man fabricate stories to tarnish people’s image? He is a foolish stupid man…He will suffer to his death. God will never for­give this man for his unwise publications”.

Kennedy reckoned that Bature was only a sycophant eating bread crumbs from the table of the Mahamas hence his inability to objectively call out their corruption and mismanagement of the nation’ s economy.

He stated that Bature was just as corrupt because Ibrahim Mahama had bought his honesty with a car he had gifted the veteran journalist.

In subsequent videos dated Dec 20, 2015, April 4, 2017, and April 11, 2017, all on the Badwam Mpensenpensenmu morning show, the bad blood between the two personalities was evident with the name Ibrahim Mahama and illicit drug allegations surfacing in their arguments almost always.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The firebrand politician and mogul seemingly bent on exposing the alleged corruption and bad governance of the then Mahama government, called Ibrahim Mahama corrupt and a common thief who was in bed with his brother, the president in milking the nation for what it is worth during the Mahama administration.

Alhaji Bature, however, died from a stroke on Friday, December 5, 2018, after he had collapsed at his bathroom prior to the Christmas festivities and was admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Kennedy Agyapong at the Kawokudi park on Saturday, February 17, 2018, where the veteran journalist was laid in state, paid his last respects to the late Bature and joined the 40-day customary Islamic prayers for him.

His presence turned quite a few heads considering the hostility that surrounded the two personalities whenever they were panelists on the Badwam morning show.

Kennedy Agyapong blamed Bature’s demise on the poor health system in the country.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Ghanaian undercover journalists who is believed to have been born in the 1970s and focuses on anti-corruption and human rights in Ghana and sub-Saharan Africa is Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Actually, the name Anas Aremeyaw Anas is a pseudonym that masks the true identity of the mysterious investigative journalist.

Anas’ resume boasts of impressive investigative works and was once commended by former US President, Barack Obama in his address at Ghana’s parliament on July 11, 2009, for putting his life on the line to expose corruption in Africa.

Noticeable among Anas’s exposes was his undercover film in May 2018, Number 12 which exposed corruption in the erstwhile Ghana Football Association administration. This expose led to the revelation of corruption in the Ghana Football Association which led to referees, and officials losing their jobs and facing numerous charges.

Prominent among those exposed was the former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Portions of the investigative piece were shown to President Akuffo Addo. The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi in a video appeared to be soliciting bribe using the names of the President and other government officials.

After being provisionally banned by FIFA from all football-related activities, Nyantakyi resigned as the president of Ghana Football Association, quit his roles as a member of the FIFA Council, member of the FIFA Associations Committee, First Vice President of CAF and President of Zone B of the West African Football Union (WAFU).

Ghanaians were full of praise for Anas after watching the footage from Anas’ Number 12 investigative work as the rot in the football system in Ghana was exposed.

Kennedy, however, was not impressed. According to him, Anas was a callous individual whose only plan was to bring down prominent people in Ghana he had pre-targeted.

Kennedy promised to leave no stone unturned in unmasking Anas, the personality behind the veil of the most popular undercover investigations in Ghana.

Kennedy is quoted as saying ”I have always said that Anas is evil, he is not a genuine journalist. Ghanaians seem not to agree with me. I have a long list of people as far back as 2012 he has set up the aim of destroying them in life”. Kennedy claimed this list was called ”pound of flesh”.

Kennedy Agyapong a month after on June 27, 2018, also released a documentary dubbed, Who Watches the Watchman.

This documentary was to expose how corrupt Anas himself was showing instances of the investigative journalist blackmailing his victims and taking bribes to conceal some evidence in favour of perpetrators he had investigated himself.

Kennedy also dragged Ahmed Suale, Anas’ associate into the conversation. Many have attributed the death of Ahmed to Kennedy unveiling his identity on live televisionand inciting public violence against him.

Kevin Taylor

Kevin Taylor is a US-based Ghanaian journalist who has also been involved in a series of heated back and forth arguments with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor is an experienced TV and radio broadcasting journalist who is the founder of Loud Silence Media and now the host of the political show airing on YouTube and Facebook dubbed With All Due Respect.

Kevin on one of his shows in 2019, addressed the issue of Kennedy Agyapong raining abuse on Colonel Aggrey Quashie, Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Kennedy called the colonel a fool on the back of statements made by the latter on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, to suggest that Kennedy could not buy his way into having slots in the Ghana (GAF) Armed Forces and that the GAF was only going to recruit based on merit.

Kevin had some strong words for Kennedy himself. He called Kennedy’s behavior unacceptable and savage. He urged the president to sanction Kennedy because other lawmakers had suffered sanctions for fewer offenses.

He questioned Akuffo Addo’s continuous silence over Kennedy’s uncivil behavior and asked the president to take action or risk giving the impression of a family and friends’ political system, where people in his circle like Kennedy Agyapong could take the law into their own hands and disrespect colleague officials without any sanctioning.

Kevin cautioned Kennedy to desist from his animalistic behavior and to drop his egotistical attitude because just like all other public sector workers he was paid with taxpayers’ money.

Kennedy who clearly had seen the footage and the shots thrown at him, in an address to some Ghanaians at a gathering in Germany in 2019, hit back at Kevin and called him the son of a whore whose father also sold local rum.

Kennedy said that Kevin was not even fit to join the conversation of politics and nation-building because he was clearly ignorant and only knew how to attack government officials.

Their feud never seems to be ending with Kevin recently claiming Kennedy is colluding with the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) boss Ken Yeboah.

According to Kevin, Kennedy’s name was mixed up in both Ahmed Suale and J.B Danquah’s murder.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

He stated that with the help of the CID boss Kennedy was able to clear his name and save himself from any investigation on the matter. He then continued by saying that his dad is a paramount chief and more honorable than Kennedy.

He dared the lawmaker to respond to him and threatened to report Kennedy to the FBI for his alleged narcotics trade and other crimes committed during his stay in the US.

He called Kennedy an animal and a dirty man. He revealed that Kennedy on the night of ex-fiance Adwoa Sarfo’s weeding went to the young lady’s house and asked her to give him a ‘handjob’.

The feud between Kevin and Kennedy never seems to be ending and we are yet to see how that whole episode will also end.

Obinim

The most recent of all Kennedy Agyapong’s beefs is the one with the founder of the International God’s way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

This whole episode arose when Kennedy passed some derogatory comments about Obinim’s ministry upon seeing an excerpt from one of Obinim’s services in which he mentioned that he had found a cure for COVID-19.

Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong on The Dialogue morning show on NET 2 TV said that coronavirus was no joke and that fake pastors like Obinim are a disgrace to the country.

Kennedy sent strong messages to his congregants and asked them to emancipate themselves from the indoctrination of false prophets and take their own destinies into their hands to enable them to succeed in life.

Meanwhile, Obinim had some words of his own for Kennedy. He addressed Kennedy and questioned why he would jump into hasty conclusions when he had not seen the complete footage from his service.

According to Obinim, bloggers had cut parts of the footage to suit their agenda of making him donkey of the day to discredit his ministry.

Obinim warned Kennedy to stay in his lane and not try to ‘beef’ him because it was not going to end well for him. Obinim stated that no one had ever had a row with him in Ghana and triumphed.

He reiterated that he was not one to be bullied and that he was also successful in his own right and so deserved some level of respect from the lawmaker.

His warning fanned the flames for a beef that would end up affecting other pastors and spiritualists deemed fake by Kennedy.

Kennedy threatened to expose the likes of Obinim and Prophet Badu Kobi and he has, to an extent, succeeded in doing so.

The firebrand on NET 2 TV week after week dragged Obinim with unending revelations about the maliciousness on display in the pastor’s ministry.

Kennedy stripped Obinim naked by revealing that the pastor was engaging in money laundering with the help of a lady by name Esther at Fidelity Bank A&C Mall branch.

According to Kennedy, Obinim with the help of Esther created and deposited huge sums of money into separate accounts of Obinim’s accomplices and Esther transfers these monies into Obinim’s account in Spain while evading taxes.

Kennedy threatened to submit the evidence to the Economic and Organised Crime Office(EOCO)

He also brought to public knowledge that one of the guys whose account Obinim deposited money to had eloped with Obinim’s money and the latter in an attempt to get his money back forged a false publication- a wanted police poster, on social media with the Ghana Police Service logo.

Kennedy threatened to submit the evidence to the Ghana Police Service as well for an immediate arrest of Obinim.

Again, Kennedy released videos of Obinim’s alleged extramarital affairs with female church members.

Florence Obinim, a wife to the Bishop, rose to the defense of her husband stating that allegations made by Kennedy were all false and unfounded. Kennedy had some fire left for her as well.

The Obinims have in the past weeks faced the wrath of Kennedy as Bishop Daniel Obinim was arrested for forgery and publication of false documents.

Obinim was granted a bail worth 100,000 cedis after Kennedy himself offered to assist the embattled man of God to meet the bail requirements which he initially failed to meet.

Kennedy then revealed that his stepdad was Obinim’s father’s cousin and said that that realization was not going to stop him from exposing evil men like Obinim who had taken advantage of the vulnerability and ignorance of some Ghanaian folk to milk them dry and enrich themselves.

He threw a word of caution to other allegedly fake pastors out there and said that he was going to come for them.

Kennedy’s expose on fake pastors still runs on NET 2 TV as other personalities are invited to share their experiences with these so-called men of God in an attempt to rid the nation of such vipers like Obinim and Badu Kobi as Kennedy put it.