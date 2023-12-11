Ama Official finally addresses the reports of doing lesbobo with S.O Herbal (Video)

- Advertisement -

In the past week, social media has been abuzz with a controversial report alleging that renowned Ghanaian businesswoman, S.O Herbal, has recruited Ama Official into her purported “lesbobo army.”



The claims have stirred heated discussions online, implicating both women in a speculated romantic relationship.



The accusations emerged following S.O Herbal’s involvement in the arrest of Asantewaa and her brother, Kay Verli, after the alleged release of a nude video involving Ama Official

As we can all recall, it was S.O Herbal who solidly stood behind Ama Official during her clash with Asantewaa and Kay Verli.



Despite S.O herbal refuting the claims that she sleeps with Ama Official, the lesbobo gossip has refused to vanish from social media – Therefore forcing Ama Official to publicly come out to address the issue.

In a video shared on her social media platforms, Ama Official vehemently denied any sexual relations with S.O Herbal.



The aspiring TikTok influencer labelled the accusations as baseless and the product of envy towards S.O Herbal’s success.



Ama Official expressed her frustration with the gossipmongers, dismissing them as “silly” and cautioned them to be mindful of the consequences of spreading false information.



S.O Herbal, despite her success and influential status, now faces the challenge of dispelling the persistent rumours surrounding her alleged involvement with Ama Official.



The accusations have taken a toll on her reputation, despite her efforts to refute the claims.

Watch the video below to know more…

