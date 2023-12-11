type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsBeautiful lady dies on her way to 'sakawa' boyfriend's funeral (Video)
News

Beautiful lady dies on her way to ‘sakawa’ boyfriend’s funeral (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Beautiful lady dies on her way to 'sakawa' boyfriend's funeral (Video)
- Advertisement -

According to reports that surfaced on social media after the gory accident, Hamdiya left school to visit Rich Hommie.

As alleged by some netizens, Hamdiya Adams who was a student at Tanoso Midwifery College had spent her school fees and wanted money by all means to get money to pay her fees.

During a WhatsApp conversation with one of her friends, Hamdiya disclosed that she was planning to leave school in search of money.

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene faked my birthday just to chase clout on social media – Mary drops another bombshell

Photos of the beautiful nursing training student who died in a gory accident with her 'sakawa' boyfriend

Her friend advised her to stay in school but unfortunately, her words fell into deaf ears.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Hamdiya left school to visit Rich Hommie in Kumasi.

While they were cruising in town, they both died in an accident inside a Mercedes Benz car.

Following the news of Rich Hommie’s death, Akua Berry, who’s Rich Hommie’s reported girlfriend hurriedly jumped into a car from Accra to Kumasi to witness his candlelight procession.

While on her way to Kumasi, Akua Berry also died in an accident after initially losing her arm and was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: 70-year-old man shares the pictures of the over 300 ladies he has slept with including married women

At the moment, it’s unclear whether Akua Berry was Rich Hommie’s main or side chick.

Meanwhile, some social media users who know the people involved in this story outside the internet, Akua Berry was Rich Hommie’s side chick because his main girlfriend is a Snapchat big girl.

READ ALSO: Man drops the names of the over 300 women he has slept with to mark his 70th birthday

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, December 11, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
62 %
1.3mph
40 %
Mon
90 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways