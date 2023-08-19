type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAmakye Dede's baby mama he publicly insulted speaks for the first time;...
News

Amakye Dede’s baby mama he publicly insulted speaks for the first time; Drops heavy secrets

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Photos of Amakye Dede's baby mama whom he described as 'ashawo' drops
- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago, Amakye Dede’s long-lost son, Derrick Amakye Dede went ballistic on social media.

In the explosive video, the aggrieved young man unreservedly attacked Amakye Dede and accused him of neglecting both him and his other siblings.

He expressed the deep pain and frustration of being disregarded by his biological father.

According to him, Amakye Dede has outrightly denied being his father and refused to take responsibility for him and also branded his mother as ‘ashawo’.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor subtly accuses Anita Akuffo of dating fraud boys

'Kwasia' - Amakye Dede's son insults him in a trending video

As stated by the young guy, if Amakye Dede claims his mother is ‘ashawo’ then he should also accept being labelled as a ‘gigolo’.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

In the circulating video, the guy mentioned another young man named Nana Amakye, whom he claims to be Amakye Dede’s biological son as well – And asserted that the music legend has refused to take care of him also.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghpage, Madam insisted that Amakye Dede is the biological father of Derrick.

He recounted how Amakye Dede mercilessly beat her when she confronted her during her pregnancy.

In the course of the interview, Madam Georgina disclosed that she once planned to curse Amakye Dede but had to stop upon a sober reflection.

According to Madam Georgina, she met Amakye Dede in 1984 in Kumasi and they had one nightstand through which Derrick was born.

Watch the interview below to know more…

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor drops new chopping list; Randy Abbey, Peduase Owner, others

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: “I don’t care” – Mcbrown replies Ghanaians trolling her for being 10 years older than her husband (Video)

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Saturday, August 19, 2023
Accra
moderate rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
2.6mph
40 %
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
76 °
Wed
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways