Amakye Dede’s baby mama he publicly insulted speaks for the first time; Drops heavy secrets

- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago, Amakye Dede’s long-lost son, Derrick Amakye Dede went ballistic on social media.

In the explosive video, the aggrieved young man unreservedly attacked Amakye Dede and accused him of neglecting both him and his other siblings.

He expressed the deep pain and frustration of being disregarded by his biological father.

According to him, Amakye Dede has outrightly denied being his father and refused to take responsibility for him and also branded his mother as ‘ashawo’.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor subtly accuses Anita Akuffo of dating fraud boys

As stated by the young guy, if Amakye Dede claims his mother is ‘ashawo’ then he should also accept being labelled as a ‘gigolo’.

In the circulating video, the guy mentioned another young man named Nana Amakye, whom he claims to be Amakye Dede’s biological son as well – And asserted that the music legend has refused to take care of him also.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghpage, Madam insisted that Amakye Dede is the biological father of Derrick.

He recounted how Amakye Dede mercilessly beat her when she confronted her during her pregnancy.

In the course of the interview, Madam Georgina disclosed that she once planned to curse Amakye Dede but had to stop upon a sober reflection.

According to Madam Georgina, she met Amakye Dede in 1984 in Kumasi and they had one nightstand through which Derrick was born.

Watch the interview below to know more…

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor drops new chopping list; Randy Abbey, Peduase Owner, others

READ ALSO: “I don’t care” – Mcbrown replies Ghanaians trolling her for being 10 years older than her husband (Video)