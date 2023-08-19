- Advertisement -

The Ghanaian media landscape is once again ablaze with controversy as Abena Korkor, a figure known for her candid revelations and discussions on mental health, targets respected journalist Anita Akuffo with serious accusations.



In a trending write-up, Abena Korkor implied that Anita Akuffo is involved with sakawa guys and sugar daddies.

The allegations made in her write-up suggest that Anita Akuffo’s lavish vacations and leisure activities are funded by questionable sources, including “sugar daddies” and individuals involved in cyber fraud (sakawa).

These claims have ignited a storm of opinions on social media, with divided reactions from the public.

Abena Korkor accuses Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere of sleeping with fraud boys

Abena Korkor has turned her focus on prominent media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere.



In her latest incendiary claims, Abena Korkor has alleged that the two women are being sponsored by fraudsters, triggering a heated discussion on social media platforms.

