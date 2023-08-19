type here...
Abena Korkor subtly accuses Anita Akuffo of dating fraud boys

By Armani Brooklyn
Saturday, August 19, 2023
The Ghanaian media landscape is once again ablaze with controversy as Abena Korkor, a figure known for her candid revelations and discussions on mental health, targets respected journalist Anita Akuffo with serious accusations.


In a trending write-up, Abena Korkor implied that Anita Akuffo is involved with sakawa guys and sugar daddies.

The allegations made in her write-up suggest that Anita Akuffo’s lavish vacations and leisure activities are funded by questionable sources, including “sugar daddies” and individuals involved in cyber fraud (sakawa).

These claims have ignited a storm of opinions on social media, with divided reactions from the public.

Abena Korkor has turned her focus on prominent media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere.


In her latest incendiary claims, Abena Korkor has alleged that the two women are being sponsored by fraudsters, triggering a heated discussion on social media platforms.

As we all know, Abena Korkor has built a reputation for making public her personal experiences and encounters with various individuals, particularly men. READ MORE HERE

