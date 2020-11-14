- Advertisement -

Amanda, who is the ex-wife of Blackstars player Afriyie Acquah has received two brand new cars from an unknown person with some people saying it’s coming from the ‘Papa no’ in her life.

The fight between Mzbel and Tracey Boakye brought a new term to town which is “Papa No” used to represent the sugar daddy in the lives of some female’s and spending their monies on them.

Amanda has become the lastest popular female in the country to have received a huge gift from her sponsor.

Taking to her social media handle, she shared a photo of herself with her new toys.

See photos below:

Well, Amanda is not new to netizens but if in case this happens to be your first time hearing about her, then she was the one who described her former husband and Black stars player Afriyie Acquah as a monkey in viral audio.

She is also rumoured to have slept with some Blackstars players which including Jordan Ayew.