type here...
GhPage Entertainment Amanda grabs a brand New Lexus and Maserati as gift
Entertainment

Amanda grabs a brand New Lexus and Maserati as gift

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Amanda grabs a brand New Lexus and Maserati as gift
Amanda Acquah
- Advertisement -

Amanda, who is the ex-wife of Blackstars player Afriyie Acquah has received two brand new cars from an unknown person with some people saying it’s coming from the ‘Papa no’ in her life.

The fight between Mzbel and Tracey Boakye brought a new term to town which is “Papa No” used to represent the sugar daddy in the lives of some female’s and spending their monies on them.

Amanda has become the lastest popular female in the country to have received a huge gift from her sponsor.

Taking to her social media handle, she shared a photo of herself with her new toys.

See photos below:

Well, Amanda is not new to netizens but if in case this happens to be your first time hearing about her, then she was the one who described her former husband and Black stars player Afriyie Acquah as a monkey in viral audio.

She is also rumoured to have slept with some Blackstars players which including Jordan Ayew.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, November 14, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
62 %
2.2mph
75 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News