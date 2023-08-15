- Advertisement -

A young man has declared that he would choose Joe Biden’s America over his mother and wife even if they are on their sick bed.

According to the man identified as Bismark, there are two people in his life whom he holds very dear to his heart and these two are his mother and his wife.

He explained even though these are the most important people in his life he would still choose America over them.

Also Read: Man runs away with a car he was supposed to wash

In his example, Bismark said he would choose America over his mother if he had to travel to Ghana to visit her and that meant he couldn’t return to the US.

He said: “If they tell me that my dying mother in Ghana will only live if I come home and I am also told that if I travel to Ghana, I would not be allowed to return to the States, I won’t go to Ghana. This means that if they ask me to trade my mother to come to America, I will do it.”

Bismark disclosed that he is not making this statement up since he has already informed his wife about his stance of choosing America over them on any day.

He explained that his wife has the chance to remarry when he is not around but the chance to travel to America might not present itself again.

Also Read: Eddie Nartey marries again

“I always tell my wife that I’d choose America if they ask me to choose between her and America. Because she can remarry, but maybe I would not get the opportunity to come to America again.”

Citing an example, he explained that he had been sick a few times after arriving in America and the benefit he enjoyed was worth more than his mother and wife.

“I came back from the emergency ward yesterday. The health insurance office called me today, and I wept after I hung up. They have contracted someone to come cook, clean and wash for me. They will give me $100 weekly for food and $1400 monthly for upkeep. The government will provide me with groceries three times a week,” he disclosed.