- Advertisement -

An angry and jilted girlfriend of a military man has vowed to cause commotion at his wedding ceremony schedule to come off this weekend.

Many netizens are wondering what at all would cross the mind of the lady to plan to disrupte a weeding involving a military man when she knew his military friends would be around.

The ex-girlfriend who has been identified as Comfort Bliss Gh took to social media to share why she plans on carrying out a commotion at the wedding of his ex-boyfriend.

According to her, she has been in a relationship with this guy identified as Richard Agu and was the one who sponsored him through the Ghana Airforce Academy until he passed out.

She continued that she even went for a loan just to be able to see him go through the training as well as giving him money everytime he needed it.

Comfort disclosed that even after he had passed out of the training school, she gave him money every month because he made her aware that they were not going to receive salary until the 7th month with the other salaries coming in as back pay.

Fast forward, he broke up with her without any tangible reason only for her to see photos of a pre-wedding photoshoot of him and another lady who has also been identified as Benedicta.

The wedding is scheduled to come off tomorrow and Comfort has vowed to cause trouble at the event ground unless Richard pays back every penny he owes her.

Read the full Story below:

Soldier

Soldier 1

Soldier 2

See the wedding flyer below:

Soldier 3