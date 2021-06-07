Another popular Nigerian Pastor kicks the bucket

- Advertisement -

Information Ghpage.com has gathered has it that another Nigerian man of God has kicked the bucket.

Rev. Stephen Akinola who happens to be the Superintendent of Redemption Ministries Worldwide died in a hospital in Abuja.

The source revealed that the preacher died few hours after news went rife about the passing of Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly know as Prophet T.B Joshua who happens to be the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations.

The cause of Rev. Akinola remains unknown despite reports that he had undergone a kidney transplant some weeks ago.

After news of his death went viral, many worshippers, including members of his congregation and residents, had thronged to the church which has its headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to mourn the famous cleric.