East Legon landlady Tracey Boakye has spoken out for the first time after welcoming her second son and third child in the United States of America.

Tracey who is an actress and movie director has been able to hide her pregnancy from her fans and followers on social media(something she is very good at).

Though a video emerged on social media some weeks ago suggesting she was pregnant, she never came out to deny or confirm the story until a few hours ago when her husband announced it on social media.

Frank Badu Ntiamoah in announcing the arrival of his baby with Tracey Boakye shared photos of the actress with her huge baby bump and revealed the sex of their new baby.

Tracey Boakye has also taken to social media to officially announce to the whole world that she has bought a new life into the world.

She posted: “YESU ASUE ME ??! AN ANSWERED PRAYER ??, IS A BOY ???! CONGRATULATIONS TO US MY KING @frank_badu_ntiamoah ??.”

Tracey Boakye speaks

