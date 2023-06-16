type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Anyone who insults or attacks me on social media lacks common sense"...
Entertainment

“Anyone who insults or attacks me on social media lacks common sense” – Oboy Siki fires

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Anyone who insults or attacks me on social media lacks common sense - Oboy Siki fires
- Advertisement -

Controversial and highly opinionated Ghanaian veteran actor, Oboy Siki, has lashed netizens blasting him for his tagged jealous comments about Agya Koo’s mansion.

Recall that after Agya Koo unveiled his alleged $1 million property, Oboy Siki alleged in the course of an interview with Rashad of GhPage that the star actor was able to complete his house from the endorsement money he received from the NPP in both 2016 and 2020.

However, Oboy Siki made a sharp U-turn during his most recent interview on Angel FM where he confessed that his comments regarding Agya Koo’s source of wealth were false and that he said what he said just to trend.

READ ALSO: My ‘negative’ comments about Agya Koo’s mansion were planned – Oboy Siki confesses

Oboy-Siki-Kennedy-Agyapong-Agya-koo-and-Nana-Addo
Oboy-Siki-Kennedy-Agyapong-Agya-koo-and-Nana-Addo

He went ahead to lambast those calling him jealous. He added that anyone who insulted him via social media was an idiot because there is no way he’d see their negative comments.

As explained by the vociferous showbiz personality, he hardly reads comments on social media hence all his attackers on the internet are wasting their precious time on him.

Oboy Siki additionally clarified that he’s not jealous of Agya Koo because he grew up in riches and has enjoyed a luxurious life since infancy.

READ ALSO: Agya Koo finally replies Oboy Siki (Video)

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Friday, June 16, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    80.9 ° F
    80.9 °
    80.9 °
    70 %
    2mph
    98 %
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    79 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways