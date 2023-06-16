“Anyone who insults or attacks me on social media lacks common sense” – Oboy Siki fires

- Advertisement -

Recall that after Agya Koo unveiled his alleged $1 million property, Oboy Siki alleged in the course of an interview with Rashad of GhPage that the star actor was able to complete his house from the endorsement money he received from the NPP in both 2016 and 2020.

However, Oboy Siki made a sharp U-turn during his most recent interview on Angel FM where he confessed that his comments regarding Agya Koo’s source of wealth were false and that he said what he said just to trend.

He went ahead to lambast those calling him jealous. He added that anyone who insulted him via social media was an idiot because there is no way he’d see their negative comments.

As explained by the vociferous showbiz personality, he hardly reads comments on social media hence all his attackers on the internet are wasting their precious time on him.

Oboy Siki additionally clarified that he’s not jealous of Agya Koo because he grew up in riches and has enjoyed a luxurious life since infancy.

