Recall that after Agya Koo unveiled his alleged 1 million dollar mansion on his birthday, Oboy Siki granted an exclusive interview with GhPage media and made some damning allegations.

As alleged by Oboy Siki, Agya Koo was able to fully furnish his most talked about mansion from the monies he received for endorsing Nana Addo’s candidature in 2016 and 2020.

According to Oboy Siki, the star actor was paid a huge sum of money to campaign for the NPP – And it was that money he used for the completion of his house which he started building about 16 years ago.

However, Oboy Siki has made a shocking U-turn by confessing that he deliberately planned to attack Agya Koo.

Speaking on Angel FM, Oboy Siki disclosed that he planned with Big Akwes to advance the scathy attack but because he (Big Akwes) was hesitant, he took it upon himself to lead and drop the negative comments himself.

Oboy Siki further opened up about how he and Big Akwes intentionally plan to attack innocent celebrities who are doing well for themselves just to trend on social media.

To place more emphasis statement, he referenced Big Akwes’ most recent feud with Oboy Frank Nero.

