Apologise for your false reportage or I take you to court – Kennedy Agyapong threatens Joy FM

Maverick politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has threatened to take legal action against media gainst Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) for their false reportage on the death of Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.

According to the media house earlier report, Kaaka was an activist for #Fixthecountry and was allegedly killed for exposing the riot in Ejura.

Two people were arrested by the police for allegedly killing Kaaka.

Some youth in the area went on a rampage which led to the death of two more people following a shootout by the police and military sent to the area to maintain peace.

The brother of Kaaka was arrested by the police days later after a tenant staying in the same house with Kaaka revealed she saw his brother commit the act.

Following this revelation, Kennedy Agyapong on Net 2 TV made some statements against Multimedia journalist Erastus Donkor who first broke the news on Kaaka’s death.

This comment from Kennedy Agyapong forced Multimedia Group to petition Parliament and some groups including International about the life-threatening comment against their journalist.

But in reacting to the petition from Multimedia, he disclosed that after Multimedia presents their petition to the relevant bodies they should also add their apology letter telling Ghanaians they are sorry.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, failure by Multimedia to render an apology to Ghanaians would see him take them to court.

He said because of the bad thing Joy FM did, they have deleted the stories from their website.

But as at the time of this publication, the stories about Kaaka was available on their portal.