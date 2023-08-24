- Advertisement -

Mental health advocate Abena Korkor has come out to reveal that her apology to Nana Aba Anamoah was staged.

It’s been almost two(2) years since Abena Korkor apologised to Nana Aba Anamoah on United Showbiz on UTV which was by then hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

She accused the General Manager of GhOne TV of having multiple affairs with fraud boys in the country.

But on the particular episode that had Nana Aba Anamoah and herself as guests on the show, she rendered an apology to the General Manager of GhOne TV for accusing her falsely.

The two smoked the peace pipe after Nana Aba Anamoah stated emphatically that she had forgiven Abena Korkor for offending her and her goddaughter Serwaa who she also accused of sleeping with high-profile politicians in the country.

In a new twist to the story, Abena Korkor has disclosed that the said apology was genuine as she was not ready to apologise to her.

According to her, Fadda Dickson and Kwame A-Plus coerced her to offer an apology to Nana Aba Anamoah.

She revealed that she was with her boyfriend in Cantonments when she had a call to come around so she ended up buying new clothes, paying for make-up and other things just to come on the show.

Watch the video below: