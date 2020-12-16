type here...
GhPage Entertainment Apostle Kwadwo Safo weeps as he rains curses on Afia Schwarzenegger and...
Entertainment

Apostle Kwadwo Safo weeps as he rains curses on Afia Schwarzenegger and her family(VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Apostle Kwadwo Safo weeps as he rains curses on Afia Schwarzenegger and her family
Afia Schwar and Safo Kantanka
- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of the Kristo Asafo Ministry Apostle Kwadwo Safo has reportedly shed tears as he watch a video of Afia Schwarzenegger insulting him.

According to one of the daughters of the respected man of God, she is scared and has pity for the children of the self-acclaimed Queen of comedy looking at what she is making them go through.

In a video sighted on social media, the daughter revealed that the leader of Kristo Asafo cried as he watched a video of Afia raining insults on him after which he also cursed her.

The lady went on to say the children of Afia Schwar are going to suffer for things that was caused by the mother because she has been cursed by politicians and other big people in the country and now Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

She in the video went on her knees and begged God to spare the children of Afia Schwarzenegger because they are innocent and have nothing doing with her utterances that has made people curse her and her family.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Afia Schwar incurred the wreath of members of the Kristo Asafo church after she dragged Apostle Kwadwo Safo into her fight with Mona Gucci who is just a television presenter on Kantanka TV.

They wondered why she would do that knowing very well that he has nothing doing in her fight with the presenter which has made them reveal deep secret about themselves.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
2.5mph
20 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News