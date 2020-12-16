Apostle Kwadwo Safo weeps as he rains curses on Afia Schwarzenegger and her family(VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of the Kristo Asafo Ministry Apostle Kwadwo Safo has reportedly shed tears as he watch a video of Afia Schwarzenegger insulting him.

According to one of the daughters of the respected man of God, she is scared and has pity for the children of the self-acclaimed Queen of comedy looking at what she is making them go through.

In a video sighted on social media, the daughter revealed that the leader of Kristo Asafo cried as he watched a video of Afia raining insults on him after which he also cursed her.

The lady went on to say the children of Afia Schwar are going to suffer for things that was caused by the mother because she has been cursed by politicians and other big people in the country and now Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

She in the video went on her knees and begged God to spare the children of Afia Schwarzenegger because they are innocent and have nothing doing with her utterances that has made people curse her and her family.

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwar incurred the wreath of members of the Kristo Asafo church after she dragged Apostle Kwadwo Safo into her fight with Mona Gucci who is just a television presenter on Kantanka TV.

They wondered why she would do that knowing very well that he has nothing doing in her fight with the presenter which has made them reveal deep secret about themselves.