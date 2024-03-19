Apply sense in your journalism- Vim Lady blasts Captain Smart

- Advertisement -

Vim Lady has descended heavily on her colleague journalist, Captain Smart following his rampant attacks on the wife of John Kumah among other people.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Vim Lady has advised Captain Smart, who she said is her brother to desist from such evil bedeviling acts.

According to her, Captain Smart should not have waded into the issue of the deputy finance minister, John Kumah.

Vim Lady claims that as the fourth arm of government, what they speak on, or bring to the limelight should be something of public interest.

She noted that the death of John Kumah could have been of public interest if John Kumah had used the state’s money meant for projects for his gluttony.