Bongo Ideas deserves some love- Medikal slaps sense into “wicked” Ghanaians

AMG topmost artist, Medikal has added his voice to the trending Bongo Ideas story that has become a topic for online discussion for some days now.

In a post sighted by Ghpage.com, Medikal admitted that Bongo Ideas used the wrong approach to critique people, including himself, but Ghanaians should not consider that.

According to him, Bongo Ideas remains a human being, hence, Ghanaians should forget about his wrongdoings and pray for him.

He noted that regardless of the numerous attacks from the young blogger on him, he has forgiven him and wishes he would bounce back safely.

He implored Ghanaians to also forgive Bongo Ideas and pray for his safety because after all, he still remains a human being, and a Ghanaian for that matter.