Medikal listens to my direction so things are working for him- Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has brought to the limelight the kind of rapport that exists between him and AMG topmost artist, Medikal.

Shatta Wale has disclosed that he and the rapper have some special connection, saying that he felt that some time ago when they became friends.

Speaking with Kafui Dey on GTV which GHPAGE.COM monitored, Shatta Wale divulged that, unlike the other musicians, Medikal listens to his advice and direction and as a result of that, things are working well for him.

Citing an example, the dancehall musician stated that sometimes, before Medikal is booked for a show, he contacts him for his advice.

“I felt this connection with him some time ago and that has gotten me so close to him. I feel Medikal is the only Ghanaian musician that I have crossed paths with and made some good connections with apart from money”, he said.

“I haven’t spoken to any Ghanaian artiste and they have listened to my direction like Medikal does and it’s working for him. Sometimes he can go for shows and he discusses it with me to get my thoughts on it as well. When I suggest things to him, it works and when I do something wrong, he tells me. He puts me in the right direction sometimes and I like that very much,” he added