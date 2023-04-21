Palago Mufasa has clapped back at Freezy McBone once again via a subtle jab caption on his Instagram page moments ago.

The socialite-turned-singer Archipalago caption suggests that he’s well to do while Freezy on the other hand is living hand to mouth.

The two Ghanaian-born abroad-based socialites have been dissing each other with the slightest opportunity that they get.

Just last week, the new boxing sensation from Ghana mercilessly insulted Archipalago in a viral video that garnered mixed reactions online.

Apparently, the two have a long-standing beef which has lasted for over 7 years now and they are both not ready to give up on the rivalry anytime soon.

Still in the mood of throwing heavy jabs at Freezy, Archipalago has shared a new video of the part-time boxer washing dishes at a restaurant.

He captioned the video;

Look at him.. Gyimigyimii So you sef na you be cleaner wey you diss somebody say ein mother be cleaner ?????!! Hmmmm Ewiase Paaa de3! You’re now proud of being a cleaner but last time I check you were disrespecting that job! Odwan mm333

