A young Nigerian lady has sparked reactions on social media after she took to Twitter to share gorgeous photos to celebrate her birthday.

While sharing the photos on Monday, August 16, 2021, the birthday celebrant, identified as Abebi, disclosed that she had just turned 21 years and called on her followers to wish her well on her big day.

In one of the photos, the curvaceous lady donned a red figure-hugging dress that accentuated her curves, fairly big bum and bust.

Another set of snaps saw her spotting quite a revealing blue dress with a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage and flesh around her torso.

But surprisingly, the gorgeous photographs quickly stirred reactions online for the wrong reasons.

While some Twitter users gushed over the adorable pics, several other people expressed their doubts about her age.

In reaction to the photos, Twitter user @firmino_miles wrote, “Are you really 21 or 31 which one you do? Add or subtract”.

@chrismileazA wrote: “All this lies na em make Buhari nor dhy reason the South, West or the East for him regime”.

@ketcham_Anjah wrote: “So u decided to lie on ya birthday for nothing!! infact anti-happy birthday”.

@kilishuya wrote: “Wow! Y’all females be growing too fast for me these days, na so I stroll reach Cotonou for 3 weeks, came back I no come recognize my cousin sister, wey I just leave 3 weeks ago.. Wetin una dey chop? Happy birthday by d way”.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user who claims to know Abebi personally confirmed her age and stated that she’s not in any way lying about being 21.