- Advertisement -

News reaching GHPage.com indicates that two gun-wielding men have stormed a forex bureau in a robbery attack in Osu and made away with a yet to be disclosed amount of money.

The incident happened at about 3:30 pm on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, near Honeysuckle in Osu off the ring road stretch.

A video of the daylight robbery incident sighted by GHPage.com showed the robbers firing warning shots as they made away on a motorbike.

A security officer purportedly manning the premises could be seen helplessly standing by, with his only defence equipment being a stick, as the robbers carried out their operations.

Watch the video below.

Eyewitnesses who were left dumbfounded by the incident that played out in broad daylight bemoaned the lack of police presence in the busy area.

The latest development comes at a time Ghanaians have raised concerns about the poor security structures in the country.