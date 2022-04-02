type here...
Asamoah Gyan displays superb shooting skills as he readies for 2022 World Cup

By Albert
Ghana’s top goalscorer, Asamoah Gyan, has made a statement about his willingness to rejoin the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This is a statement he has made by displaying his superb shooting skills days after the Black Stars beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan has been out of the Black Stars squad after the 2019 AFCON. Regarded as a highly prolific striker, many Ghanaians believe he would solve Ghana’s scoring problems if he were reintroduced into the squad.

Ahead of the World Cup in Qatar in November, Asamoah Gyan, who is Africa’s top goalscorer at the World Cup has shown his skills and in turn, sent a message to handlers of the Black Stars of his readiness to play for the team.

The Baby Jet has maintained that he has not retired from the National team and would gladly accept an invitation to get back into the team. He has been to three world cups, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

With a relatively inexperienced Black Stars squad and the absence of a clear cut striker, should Asamoah Gyan be recalled into eh Black Stars?

Ghana will begin its world cup campaign in Group H with their first match against Portugal, followed by Uruguay and The Korea Republic.

