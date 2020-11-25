Asamoah Gyan shows off his expensive fleet of cars after his birthday

Asamoah Gyan got social media talking with his recent post on Instagram as he posed in front of his expensive fleet of cars.

The former skipper of the Black Stars who now plies his trade with the Legon Cities Club in the Ghana Premier League in the picture was seen in a peach kaftan, in white sneakers and black shades to match.

Posing beside his expensive Rolls Royce among other plush cars in his house named La Basilica de Baby Jet, the footballer looked classy.

He captioned the post, “Hello my insta family, the love you guys showed me on my birthday yesterday was surreal, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you, I love you all and God bless you all. Let’s keep it real.”

However, Baby Jet celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, November 22, 2020, with a party that saw Dancehall star Stonebwoy come to show the legendary footballer some love.

Also, former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe and a host of other famous faces were all in appearance.

Asamoah Gyan with his friends and family headed for his BJ Sports bar at Osu later in the evening to celebrate.

Known for his love for music, the footballer took to the stage and entertained his guests with some live band music.