Asantewaa and Kay Verli to be jailed for leaking Ama Official’s nudes online

Earlier yesterday, Ama Official, Kay Verli and Asantewaa made their first court appearance after the 17-year-old TikToker was arrested about two weeks ago.

According to a famous male TikToker simply known as Captain Caesar on social media, it was confirmed by the court that Asantewaa is behind the leak private video of Ama Official that trended some weeks ago.

Captain Caesar also added that Asantewaa paid someone to publish on the internet as a form of punishment to Ama Official.

However, Asantewaa apologized for her actions in the courtroom and said she did all that to defend her brother.

She also begged that the judge to be considerate because they have lost both parents.

It’s likely that Asantewaa and Kay Verli might be jailed per citing the Cybersecurity Act.

Cybersecurity Act 2020 is an attempt to crack down on the taking and circulating or publishing of naked and sexual images of people.

Under the law, persons who circulate naked images of others could face fines of between $5200 and $10,000 (GH 30,000 to GH60,000).

They can also face jail terms as well, from 5, 10 to 15 or 25 years.

