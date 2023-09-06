Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita returns to social media after police release – Video

- Advertisement -

In a surprising turn of events, Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita, the once-pinned mentally challenged social media couple, have made a triumphant return to the online world following their release from police custody.

The couple, known for their unique presence on social media, had been arrested a few months ago due to their alleged involvement in the tragic death of their son, El-Shaa.

The story began to unfold when the couple’s second son, El Waa, went viral in a video shared on Facebook where he accused his mother, Empress Lupita, of poisoning his younger brother, El-Shaa.

The shocking revelation quickly went viral and prompted public outcry and calls for the police to take action against Empress Lupita and God Papa The Greatest

Responding to the growing public concern, the police initiated an investigation into the matter and subsequently arrested Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita.

The couple was held in custody for an extended period and later transferred to a psychiatric hospital, where they underwent further evaluation and assessment.

After months of intensive interrogation and detainment, Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita have finally regained their freedom.

Their return to the online sphere was marked by a TikTok video in which they announced their comeback.

The video has not only surprised their loyal followers but also garnered significant attention from the general public.

In a poignant moment captured in their TikTok video, Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita shared a passionate kiss, symbolizing their unity and resilience in the face of adversity.

It was a touching moment that reflected their determination to move forward and rebuild their lives after the challenging ordeal they had endured.

The couple’s return to social media has sparked a mix of emotions from their followers and the wider online community.

Some have expressed relief at their release, while others remain sceptical about the circumstances surrounding the case.

